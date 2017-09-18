Encrypted Media Extensions (EME) принят как веб-стандарт для DRM-защиты медиаконтента

Encrypted Media Extensions (EME) - спецификация, определяющая способы защиты от копирования медиаконтента размещаемого на веб-страницах, тоесть предоставляет собой механизм DRM (Digital Rights Management).

18 сентября 2017 года корпорация World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) присвоила данной спецификации статус веб-стандарта

«EME is already widely adopted as a direct result of broad collaboration in W3C among major organizations such as Google, Microsoft, Netflix, Mozilla, Apple, CableLabs, Adobe, and has significant implementation across Web browsers.»

Furthering its goal to make the Web a first-class platform for media and entertainment, the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) published Encrypted Media Extensions (EME) as a W3C Recommendation or Web standard. EME is an Application Programming Interface (API) that allows plugin-free playback of protected (encrypted) content in Web browsers, which works seamlessly on all major platforms. W3C's Media Source Extensions (MSE) provides the API for streaming video while its companion Encrypted Media Extensions (EME) provides the API for handling encrypted content. The combination of MSE and EME is the most common practice today that allows Web developers to stop using plugins to deliver commercial quality video over the Web.

В этот же день руководители и члены правозащитной организации Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), которые с 2013 года занимались борьбой против стандартизации DRM в интернете, опубликовали открытое письмо, в котором говорится о том, что EFF отказывается от дальнейшего участия в W3C:

...

We will defend those who are put in harm's way for blowing the whistle on defects in EME implementations.

It is a tragedy that we will be doing that without our friends at the W3C, and with the world believing that the pioneers and creators of the web no longer care about these matters.

Effective today, EFF is resigning from the W3C.