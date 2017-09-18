Encrypted Media Extensions (EME) принят как веб-стандарт для DRM-защиты медиаконтента

LINUX.ORG.RU
Encrypted Media Extensions (EME) - спецификация, определяющая способы защиты от копирования медиаконтента размещаемого на веб-страницах, тоесть предоставляет собой механизм DRM (Digital Rights Management).

18 сентября 2017 года корпорация World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) присвоила данной спецификации статус веб-стандарта

Furthering its goal to make the Web a first-class platform for media and entertainment, the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) published Encrypted Media Extensions (EME) as a W3C Recommendation or Web standard. EME is an Application Programming Interface (API) that allows plugin-free playback of protected (encrypted) content in Web browsers, which works seamlessly on all major platforms. W3C's Media Source Extensions (MSE) provides the API for streaming video while its companion Encrypted Media Extensions (EME) provides the API for handling encrypted content. The combination of MSE and EME is the most common practice today that allows Web developers to stop using plugins to deliver commercial quality video over the Web.

«EME is already widely adopted as a direct result of broad collaboration in W3C among major organizations such as Google, Microsoft, Netflix, Mozilla, Apple, CableLabs, Adobe, and has significant implementation across Web browsers.»

said Philippe Le Hégaret, W3C Project Lead

В этот же день руководители и члены правозащитной организации Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), которые с 2013 года занимались борьбой против стандартизации DRM в интернете, опубликовали открытое письмо, в котором говорится о том, что EFF отказывается от дальнейшего участия в W3C:

We will defend those who are put in harm's way for blowing the whistle on defects in EME implementations.

It is a tragedy that we will be doing that without our friends at the W3C, and with the world believing that the pioneers and creators of the web no longer care about these matters.

Effective today, EFF is resigning from the W3C.

Данная технология уже тестировалась и скорее всего будет включена по умолчанию в таких веб-браузерах:

  • Mozilla Firefox
  • Google Chrome
  • Microsoft Edge
  • Apple Safari
  • (...)

В то же время некоторые организации, занимающиеся разработкой веб-браузеров, отказываются поддерживать данную технологию:

Ответ на: комментарий от templarrr

Web 3.0 грядёт

R.I.P. Web 2.0

* fixed

На самом деле выбор таков: Вам шашечки (Web 1.0) или ехать (Web 3.0)?

https://ru.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Web_3.0

Web 1.0: lynx, links, ...

Web 2.0: Pale Moon, ...

Web 3.0: Firefox, Chrome, Edge, Safari, ...

atsym ★★★ ()
Ну так либо копирайченный контент будет в браузере с DRM, либо он будет вне браузера. В браузере без DRM он никогда не будет, поэтому обсуждать можно разве что «какой из DRM».

x3al ★★★★★ ()
Ответ на: W3C -1... от atsym

На HN новость в ТОП'е

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=15278883

Из комментов:

Shame, shame, shame.

We're losing the internet day by day, if we haven't done so already.

I've seen people and posts here and there calling for attention on these issues, but imho it's all too subtle. We should start using harsher terminology for what's actually happening. This is flat out CORRUPTION, and I'm not seeing anyone express it as such.

It's probably too late already, and unfortunately, this is merely a reflection on what's happening in the world in the larger geo-political context. Corruption everywhere.

atsym ★★★ ()
Ответ на: комментарий от templarrr

Либо копирасты наконец одумаются...

Песня копираста:

Не стоит прогибаться под изменчивый мир -
Пусть лучше он прогнется под нас,
Однажды он прогнется под нас

atsym ★★★ ()
Ответ на: комментарий от dearAmomynous

можно же не пользоваться, нет?

This

По утверждению О’Брайена, он как член внутренней партии может выключать телекран (хотя правила разрешают держать его выключенным только в течение получаса за раз). Скорее всего, это было ложью, и телекран все ещё функционировал как устройство слежения, поскольку, после того, как Уинстон и Джулия были помещены в министерство любви, их беседа при «выключенном» телекране была воспроизведена Уинстону (впрочем, ничто не мешало О’Брайену, выключив телекран, записать беседу на диктофон).

atsym ★★★ ()

организации, занимающиеся разработкой веб-браузеров
Pale Moon

Во-первых, разве это организация? Там, максимум, просто сообщество, собравшееся вокруг форка Moonchild'а.
Во-вторых, назвать их занятие «разработкой веб-браузеров» — это сильно.

dogbert ★★★★★ ()
Ответ на: комментарий от anonymous

Привет UltraHD-вебка и камрип? :D

Зачем? Изображение можно без особых проблем перехватить внутри ОС. Я уже молчу про HDMI-грабберы и прочие мегадевайсы.

Чем дальше в лес, тем меньше смысла от DRM, в общем.

hateyoufeel ★★★★ ()

В то же время некоторые организации, занимающиеся разработкой веб-браузеров, отказываются поддерживать данную технологию: Moonchild Pale Moon

Слишком толсто называть так полтора фурфагов, делающих васянскую сборочку на основе фурифокса

fornlr ★★★★★ ()

Веб уже давно стал говном, с рекламой и инстажопами, которым с лопатки кормят обывателей. Теперь это просто добавили еще один стандарт для черенка лопаты. На данный момент реальная жизнь оказывается гораздо более гиковской, чем интернетовская. С чем я, всех нас, ЛОРовцы, и поздравляю: нам пора выходить наружу.

anonymous ()
