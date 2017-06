Debian 9 «Stretch»

Читай

In the stretch version of Xorg, it is possible to run the Xorg server as a regular user rather than as root. This reduces the risk of privilege escalation via bugs in the X server. However, it has some requirements for working:It needs logind and libpam-systemd.The system needs to support Kernel Mode Setting (KMS). Therefore, it may not work in some virtualization environments (e.g. virtualbox) or if the kernel has no driver that supports your graphics card.It needs to run on the virtual console it was started from.Only the gdm3 display manager supports running X as a non-privileged user in stretch. Other display managers will always run X as root. Alternatively, you can also start X manually as a non-root user on a virtual terminal via startx.