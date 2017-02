Вся суть fish одним постом

[d_a@home fish-2.5.0]$ sudo make uninstall

FISH_BUILD_VERSION = '2.5.0'

DESTDIR = "

localedir = '/usr/local/share/locale'

prefix = '/usr/local'

bindir = '/usr/local/bin'

sysconfdir = '/usr/local/etc'

datadir = '/usr/local/share'

docdir = '/usr/local/share/doc/fish'

mandir = '/usr/local/share/man'



Uninstalling fish from configured $prefix: /usr/local



Deleting programs: [ fish fish_indent fish_key_reader ] in /usr/local/bin

Deleting configuration: /usr/local/etc/fish/*



In 5 seconds, all data (includes functions, completions, tools) in

\t/usr/local/share/fish will be deleted!



If you put things there, stop now! \c

5 \c

4 \c

3 \c

2 \c

1 \c

...

... deleting /usr/local/share/fish/*



Deleting documentation: /usr/local/share/doc/fish/*



Deleting pkgconfig file: /usr/local/share/pkgconfig/fish.pc



Deleting \c

/bin/sh: -c: line 0: syntax error near unexpected token `('

/bin/sh: -c: line 0: `echo «[ „share/man/man1/fish share/man/man1/fish_indent share/man/man1/fish_key_reader $“] in \\c»'

make: *** [uninstall] Ошибка 1