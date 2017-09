Компания Oracle массово сокращает сотрудников команд Solaris и SPARC

Также очень хорош один из комментариев:

I’ve been down this road before. Today feels much like the day that I realized that my beloved Tru64 was no more. There is pain. There is sadness. But like you point out, there is still joy.



Software does not die. It may no longer be a commercial product, but it lives on in our hearts. It lives on in our memories. It lives on in the lessons it taught us.



However it may have been shaped by humans, we must not forget that the best software turns around and shapes those who use it. Would I be who I am today without SunOS and Solaris? No. They were my teachers, but more importantly, they were my mentors. They taught me more than I ever realized.



When I used Solaris, I wasn’t just using a piece of software. I was using the combined wisdom of hundreds of the most talented individuals around.



During these trying times I am reminded of the words of a fine poet:



Pay my respects to grace and virtue.

Send my condolences to good.

Give my regards to soul and romance,

They always did the best they could!

And so long to devotion.

You taught me everything I know.

Wave goodbye, wish me well,

You’ve got to let me go.



Thank you to all who have worked on Solaris. You have made me a better person.