UPSat — полностью свободный (open-source & open-hardware) космический спутник формата «cubesat», разработанный командой Libre Space Foundation при University of Patras (Греция) для участия в проекте QB50.

При проектировании данного спутника использовалось свободное ПО: для механических элементов и конструкции в целом — FreeCAD; для электроники и печатных плат — KiCAD.

FreeCAD in space!



Hello again, I am Manthos from the Libre Space Foundation (creators of the SatNOGS). I have postpone this post a lot of times for many reasons but I think that the time has come. Last year, LSF designed, programmed and built UPSat the first completely open software and open hardware satellite. The project started from the university of Patras but the university failed to deliver it on time. LSF came to the rescue and design built almost all parts of the satellite in a 7 month period. The biggest part of the mechanical part was already made by the university in a proprietary software. A part that was missing was the communication antenna system and the placement of the GPS antenna. So, an antenna deployment mechanism was needed to be made. After a lot of prototypes and back and forth between FreeCAD and KiCAD the final part was ready.