LINUX.ORG.RU
НовостиHardware and Drivers

UPSat — первый свободный спутник уже в космосе!

 , , , ,


1

4

UPSat — полностью свободный (open-source & open-hardware) космический спутник формата «cubesat», разработанный командой Libre Space Foundation при University of Patras (Греция) для участия в проекте QB50.

При проектировании данного спутника использовалось свободное ПО: для механических элементов и конструкции в целом — FreeCAD; для электроники и печатных плат — KiCAD.

FreeCAD in space!

Hello again, I am Manthos from the Libre Space Foundation (creators of the SatNOGS). I have postpone this post a lot of times for many reasons but I think that the time has come. Last year, LSF designed, programmed and built UPSat the first completely open software and open hardware satellite. The project started from the university of Patras but the university failed to deliver it on time. LSF came to the rescue and design built almost all parts of the satellite in a 7 month period. The biggest part of the mechanical part was already made by the university in a proprietary software. A part that was missing was the communication antenna system and the placement of the GPS antenna. So, an antenna deployment mechanism was needed to be made. After a lot of prototypes and back and forth between FreeCAD and KiCAD the final part was ready.

SatNOGS — проект по созданию свободной сети наземных станций для отслеживания спутников, курируемый командой Libre Space Foundation. В настоящее время главной задачей SatNOGS является отслеживание и коммуникация со спутником UPSat.

Спутник UPSat был доставлен на МКС 18 апреля 2017 в грузовом корабле Cygnus с помощью ракеты Atlas-V, и спустя месяц, 18 мая 2017 был выпущен на орбиту с МКС пусковым механизмом NanoRacks CubeSat Deployer.


>>> Libre Space Foundation на Github'е


>>> Обсуждение на /r/linux

>>> Подробности

★★★

Проверено: Shaman007 ()

Т.е. автор поста сначала читает вот это:

The biggest part of the mechanical part was already made by the university in a proprietary software.

А потом пишет вот это:

При проектировании данного спутника использовалось свободное ПО: для механических елементов и конструкции вцелом — FreeCAD; для электроники и печатных плат — KiCAD.

И что на скриншотах с фрикадом в полном соответствии с описательным текстом только антенна, автора тоже не напрягает.

Оукей.

AP ★★★★★ ()
Последнее исправление: AP (всего исправлений: 1)
Ответ на: комментарий от Landgraf

Ну тогда надо было написать в заголовке «Первая свободная антенна для GPS в космосе!»

Что ты лепишь? Спутник UPSat полностью свободний, независимо от того в каких программах он проектировался.

https://upsat.gr/?page_id=9

atsym ★★★ ()
Ответ на: комментарий от atsym

Написанное читается именно как «использовался только исключительно свободный софт». Хотя в реальности они спроектировали механику антенны во фрикаде, а кое-какую электронику — в KiCAD. Делали ли они сборку всего спутника во фрикаде, там, кстати, не сказано. Видно только, что сборку антенны в Assembly2 сделали. Степы в репозиторий напихали — и ладно :)

AP ★★★★★ ()
Ответ на: комментарий от atsym

Спутник UPSat полностью свободний, независимо от того в каких программах он проектировался.

Тут на ЛОРе лет пять назад уже был прецедент, когда автора свободного колориметра ColorHug пытались зачморить за то, что он проектирование всё сделал в проприетарном сапре. Ну как зачморить — русский он не понимает, на ЛОР не ходит :)

AP ★★★★★ ()
Ответ на: комментарий от AP

И что на скриншотах с фрикадом в полном соответствии с описательным текстом только антенна, автора тоже не напрягает.

ну, с другой стороны - антенна, по моему, единственная механическая часть этого спутника.


«с помощью ракет_и_»

PS вспоминается «Гостья_из_будущего»
Школьник в космопорте: Да что у вас в школе, спутников, что ли, не проходят?!
Коля: А зато Крымнаш!

Anonymous ★★★★★ ()
Hardware and Drivers