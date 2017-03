GNOME 3.24

Accessing root files – The admin backend

Since Nautilus was created, if a user wanted to open a folder where the user didn’t have permissions, for example a system folder where only root has access, it was required to start Nautilus with sudo.

However running UI apps under root is strongly discouraged, and to be honest, quite inconvenient. Running any UI app with sudo is actually not even supported in Wayland by design due to the security issues that that conveys.

So now we put a gvfs backend (kudos to Cosimo Cecchi) and we added support in Nautilus to open folders and files with no permission to access then conveniently into Nautilus itself. Now if you try to open a folder that requires special permissions it will ask for the root password with a dialog and once provided it will allow the user to navigate them without needing to restart the application or opening a new instance. The password is saved with a timeout so you can use access the file for some time, as is common with PolKit.