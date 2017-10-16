Критические уязвимости в протоколе WPA2

В протоколе WPA2 (Wi-Fi Protected Access) обнаружены уязвимости, позволяющие прослушивать трафик, передаваемый по беспроводной сети. Злоумышленнику не требуется авторизация, достаточно находится в зоне устойчивого приёма сигнала.
- CVE-2017-13077: Reinstallation of the pairwise encryption key (PTK-TK) in the 4-way handshake.
- CVE-2017-13078: Reinstallation of the group key (GTK) in the 4-way handshake.
- CVE-2017-13079: Reinstallation of the integrity group key (IGTK) in the 4-way handshake.
- CVE-2017-13080: Reinstallation of the group key (GTK) in the group key handshake.
- CVE-2017-13081: Reinstallation of the integrity group key (IGTK) in the group key handshake.
- CVE-2017-13082: Accepting a retransmitted Fast BSS Transition (FT) Reassociation Request and reinstalling the pairwise encryption key (PTK-TK) while processing it.
- CVE-2017-13084: Reinstallation of the STK key in the PeerKey handshake.
- CVE-2017-13086: reinstallation of the Tunneled Direct-Link Setup (TDLS) PeerKey (TPK) key in the TDLS handshake.
- CVE-2017-13087: reinstallation of the group key (GTK) when processing a Wireless Network Management (WNM) Sleep Mode Response frame.
- CVE-2017-13088: reinstallation of the integrity group key (IGTK) when processing a Wireless Network Management (WNM) Sleep Mode Response frame.
Проблема усугубляется тем, что огромное число клиентских устройств, например, с устаревшими версиями Android (демонстрация атаки на Android) никогда не получат необходимые обновления. Данные, передаваемые такими устройствами будут защищены лишь в том случае, если на точке доступа работает ПО, не подверженное уязвимостям.
Некоторые производители (точно известно об Ubiquiti и Mikrotik) уже выпустили обновлённые прошивки. Уязвимости исправлены в LEDE, но обновлённые прошивки ещё не собраны (последнее обновление - 17.01.3 - вышло 3 октября).
>>> Подробности