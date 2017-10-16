Критические уязвимости в протоколе WPA2

LINUX.ORG.RU
В протоколе WPA2 (Wi-Fi Protected Access) обнаружены уязвимости, позволяющие прослушивать трафик, передаваемый по беспроводной сети. Злоумышленнику не требуется авторизация, достаточно находится в зоне устойчивого приёма сигнала.

  • CVE-2017-13077: Reinstallation of the pairwise encryption key (PTK-TK) in the 4-way handshake.
  • CVE-2017-13078: Reinstallation of the group key (GTK) in the 4-way handshake.
  • CVE-2017-13079: Reinstallation of the integrity group key (IGTK) in the 4-way handshake.
  • CVE-2017-13080: Reinstallation of the group key (GTK) in the group key handshake.
  • CVE-2017-13081: Reinstallation of the integrity group key (IGTK) in the group key handshake.
  • CVE-2017-13082: Accepting a retransmitted Fast BSS Transition (FT) Reassociation Request and reinstalling the pairwise encryption key (PTK-TK) while processing it.
  • CVE-2017-13084: Reinstallation of the STK key in the PeerKey handshake.
  • CVE-2017-13086: reinstallation of the Tunneled Direct-Link Setup (TDLS) PeerKey (TPK) key in the TDLS handshake.
  • CVE-2017-13087: reinstallation of the group key (GTK) when processing a Wireless Network Management (WNM) Sleep Mode Response frame.
  • CVE-2017-13088: reinstallation of the integrity group key (IGTK) when processing a Wireless Network Management (WNM) Sleep Mode Response frame.

Проблема усугубляется тем, что огромное число клиентских устройств, например, с устаревшими версиями Android (демонстрация атаки на Android) никогда не получат необходимые обновления. Данные, передаваемые такими устройствами будут защищены лишь в том случае, если на точке доступа работает ПО, не подверженное уязвимостям.

Некоторые производители (точно известно об Ubiquiti и Mikrotik) уже выпустили обновлённые прошивки. Уязвимости исправлены в LEDE, но обновлённые прошивки ещё не собраны (последнее обновление - 17.01.3 - вышло 3 октября).

anonymous

Проверено: Shaman007 ()

Пакеты с исправлением сформированы для Debian и Fedora, а в ближайшие часы ожидаются для Ubuntu, RHEL и SUSE. В OpenBSD проблема была устранена ещё конце августа, так как разработчики данной системы отказались откладывать исправление до окончания эмбарго, но согласились не афишировать связь исправления с уязвимостью до общего анонса.

anonymous ()

Что ещё известно:

- пропатченная точка доступа не спасёт непропатченных клиентов. Если у вас какой-то старенький андроид (не ниже 6, поскольку в 5 ещё не было wpa_supplicant), который не получает актуальные обновления - можете считать, что вы работаете в публичной сети без шифрования

- если режим шифрования - AES, то доступно прослушивание трафика, если TKIP - изменение трафика (и тут уже надежда лишь на https)

anonymous ()

Проблема усугубляется тем, что огромное число клиентских устройств, например, с устаревшими версиями Android (демонстрация атаки на Android) никогда не получат необходимые обновления.

Столлман сотню лет об этом глотку надрывает, и тут опять зима неожиданно подкралась

позволяющие прослушивать трафик

пфф, расходимся. оно все везеде шифрованное на три слоя

pihter ★☆ ()

проблема усугубляется тем, что такие «расшифровочные лазейки» встречаются ВЕЗДЕ. недавно оказалось что у макбуков пароль «где-то» хранится в явном виде, и выяснилось это тупо изза рукожопия кодеров. до этого уже много лет народ писал что винда сохраняет все ключи для расшифровки. но то конспирология.

Некоторые производители (точно известно об Ubiquiti и Mikrotik) уже выпустили обновлённые прошивки.

а вы им поверьте, что всё пофикшено. вот прям все производители вай-фаев взяли в вместе наступили в одно и то же говно. или говно было вложено в стандарт? не? ну как они все-то одновременно в говно вляпались, ну задумайтесь.

ckotinko ★★☆ ()

я уж думал соседи смогут к моей вафле нахаляву подключаться. а так: подумаешь траффик подменят — срача на лоре это не испортит )

pihter ★☆ ()
Ответ на: комментарий от fehhner

Уязвимо то, что работает в режиме клиента.

Если роутер не работает в режиме клиента, то всё определяется тем, запатчены ли клиентские устройства.

Если роутер работает в режиме клиента и не пропатчен, то даже при запатченных клиентских устройствах уязвим тот канал, которым сам роутер соединяется с вышестоящим роутером.

anonymous ()

Уязвимости исправлены в LEDE

пацаны, вы же понимаете, что все эти телефоны, планшеты и роутеры никогда не обновляются. причины начинаются с того, что всем лень и пофиг и заканчиваются тем, что вообще-то эти устройства надо рефлешить чтобы обновить, а этим, разумеется никто заниматься не будет. надо просто перестать беспокоиться и начать жить.

в LEDE уже исправлено, ага. скорее наоборот, под леде появится первый публичный эксплоит и слушать роутеры на леде будет проще всего. разумеется беспроводному соединению доверять нельзя никогда, с патчами или без, также как и проводному. но может быть кто-то благодаря этим уязвимостям откроет для себя end-to-end encryption или что-то вроде того, тоже может быть польза.

anonymous ()
Ответ на: комментарий от ckotinko

а вы им поверьте, что всё пофикшено. вот прям все производители вай-фаев взяли в вместе наступили в одно и то же говно. или говно было вложено в стандарт?

Да, говно было заложено в стандарт.

The weaknesses are in the Wi-Fi standard itself, and not in individual products or implementations. Therefore, any correct implementation of WPA2 is likely affected.

anonymous ()
Ответ на: комментарий от anonymous

в LEDE уже исправлено, ага. скорее наоборот

Что не так?

https://git.lede-project.org/?p=source.git;a=commit;h=bbda81ce3077dfade2a43a3...

Прилетит обновление пакета. Кто-то не ставит обновления? Ну, так можно на любой ОСи влететь на проблемы, хоть на винде.

anonymous ()
Ответ на: комментарий от anonymous

вообще-то эти устройства надо рефлешить чтобы обновить

Вы Linux тоже переустанавливаете при каждом обновлении отдельного пакета или просто пакет обновляете? Зачем рефлешить роутер, когда достаточно использовать нормальную прошивку, умеющую обновлять отдельные компоненты?

Телефоны уже тоже давно не рефлешат - откройте для себя OTA-обновления. Они даже у полуподвальных китайцев типа Doogee уже есть. Правда, если вы пользуетесь полуподвальными китайфонами, вам, вероятно, пофиг на безопаность (у тех же Doogee в системном интерфейсе зашит милый троянчик, показывающий рекламу).

На эталонные аппараты типа Nexus и Pixel обновления прилетают несколько лет, а затем их достаточно перешить на цианоген/lineage и продолжать получать обновления без перепрошивки. Дорого? А дешевые аппараты, в итоге, вам дороже обойдутся.

anonymous ()
