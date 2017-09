Релиз Java SE 9

Хм.

There are a number of Java packages that use GTK. These include AWT/Swing, JavaFX, and SWT. SWT has migrated to GTK 3, though there is a system property that can be used to force it to use the older version. This mixing of packages using different GTK versions causes application failures. This issue is particularly noticeable with Eclipse, which is SWT based. JavaFX can coexist with either Swing or SWT.