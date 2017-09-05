LINUX.ORG.RU
Книги серии «Fabricate» опубликованы в свободный доступ

Издание «UCL Press», публикующее книги и журналы на условиях Open Access, заявило о том что на их сайте стали доступны сразу три книги серии «Fabricate», посвящённые архитектуре, дизайну, конструированию, конструкционным материалам и инженерным рассчётам, компьютерному проектированию и производству:

FABRICATE is an international peer reviewed conference that takes place every three years with a supporting publication on the theme of Digital Fabrication. Discussing the progressive integration of digital design with manufacturing processes, and its impact on design and making in the 21st century, FABRICATE brings together pioneers in design and making within architecture, construction, engineering, manufacturing, materials technology and computation. Discussion on key themes includes: how digital fabrication technologies are enabling new creative and construction opportunities from component to building scales, the difficult gap that exists between digital modelling and its realisation, material performance and manipulation, off-site and on-site construction, interdisciplinary education, economic and sustainable contexts. FABRICATE features cutting-edge built work from both academia and practice, making it a unique event that attracts delegates from all over the world. FABRICATE 2011, 2014 and 2017 are now all available to download free from UCL Press.

>>> «Fabricate 2011: Making Digital Architecture» (PDF, ~ 54 Mb)

>>> «Fabricate 2014: Negotiating Design and Making» (PDF, ~ 85 Mb)

>>> «Fabricate» (PDF, ~ 47 Mb)

>>> Подробности

Ответ на: комментарий от abraziv_whiskey

Если будеш просматривать эти книги внимательно, то увидешь что там тоже есть «шлакоблоки», но они там показывают что и шлакоблоки можно делать красивыми, а не только «кирпичеподобными»

atsym ★★★ ()
Ответ на: комментарий от AP

Заха из могилы смотрит на тебя как на шлакоблок.

Кто это? Она? https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Хадид,_Заха

Судя по фото, жить и работать в её домах тяжело.

Хотя «печатать» дома из бетона уже научились.

question4 ★★★★★ ()

Странные здания, не могу отыскать картинку с мемом про современных архитекторов, что они проектируют и где на амом деле предпочитают жить.

DR_SL ★★★★ ()
Ответ на: комментарий от AP

Домов для жилья и работы она много и не построила. Так что даже не знаю, что ты сказать пытался.

Пожарная часть, где вертикальная плита закрывает обзор при выезде из ворот.

Офисное здание с узкими окнами и нависающими козырьками над ними.

Здание с закруглёнными наклонными стенами, где невозможно ставить мебель у стен — теряется много площади.

olegd ()
Документация